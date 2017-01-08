The littlest crossover in Mercedes' sizable ute lineup just went under the knife, and it's emerged with a slightly different face and some new doodads.

Mercedes-Benz's GLA-Class remains split between two different models. The base GLA250 comes with a 208-horsepower I4 and a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission, with standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive. The Mercedes-AMG GLA45 also uses a turbo four-banger, but output rises stratospherically to 375 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard on the GLA45.

The visual changes aren't terribly pronounced. The front and rear bumpers are slightly different, and new wheel designs are available. LED headlights are available on GLA250 and standard on GLA45. European models get taillights that dim based on the time of day, so sitting behind one at nighttime isn't a blinding affair, which is an issue for some vehicles with LED taillights.

Interior updates are also on the minor side. The GLA250's seat covers are new, as is a bit of chrome around the control panels, seat-adjustment switches and center console. A new set of gauges sport some red needles, and the air conditioning's vent rings have a stronger accent around them, as well.

Mercedes-AMG's GLA45 is significantly more aggressive than the GLA250. It sports a rear spoiler lip, larger wheels and a more aggressive front end. Inside, the GLA45 rocks standard sport seats, red contrast stitching, plenty of AMG badging and a dashboard that's covered in leatherette.

If you really want to ramp up the sportiness, the AMG Performance Studio Package is also available. Available exclusive in black, the package offers yellow trim and matte sport stripes all across the exterior, which plays host to a whole slew of aerodynamic add-ons. It also adds yellow interior trim pieces, and the performance seats include microfiber suede inserts.

There are also a few updates to the crossover's tech complement. New equipment includes a series of cameras that creates a top-down, 360-degree view of the car for easier navigation in tight confines. Autonomous emergency braking is also standard across the lineup, as is Attention Assist, which monitors steering input and tells you when it thinks you might be a little too drowsy to drive. An optional hands-free trunk option lets you open the rear hatch with the wave of a foot.

Debuting at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the updated 2018 GLA-Class goes on sale in the US this coming summer. Pricing is not yet announced.