Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,400
Invoice$31,062
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)173.9 in
Height,Overall (in)60 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3296 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon