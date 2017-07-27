2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC Wagon
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $63,050
  • Invoice
    $58,637

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4299 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Station Wagon