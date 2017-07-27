2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon
Pricing
-
MSRP
$63,050
-
Invoice
$58,637
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
21 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
9-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Suspension
Air Suspension
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Mirror Memory,
Power Folding Mirrors,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Remote Trunk Release,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Bluetooth Connection,
Automatic Headlights,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cargo Shade,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Daytime Running Lights,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist
-
Air Bags
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
Rear A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
3rd Row Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Passenger Seat,
Seat Memory,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
115.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
194.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4299 lbs
Other Details