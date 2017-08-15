Cars have improved dramatically compared to 20 or 30 years ago, with better reliability, ride quality and safety, but they also tend to feel pretty similar from behind the wheel. Mercedes-Benz, however, manages to distinguish itself, even where other premium brands fail. The S-Class leads the luxury pack, and my recent week in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Coupe made me want more drive time.

From my first moment in the driver seat, maneuvering the E400 Coupe out of our parking garage, the car's feel impressed me. The throttle was powerful and smooth, while suspension, body and steering all felt perfectly synchronized.

Over many miles, as I got used to the incredible drive feel, the car continued to engage me with its many useful features. Caught in stop-and-go traffic, Mercedes-Benz's adaptive cruise control literally drove for me. The digital instrument panel let me explore different styles, and the new COMAND interface, Mercedes-Benz's infotainment system, proved much more intuitive than its past versions.

And what's that pleasant aroma? A glance in the glovebox reveals the Air Balance cabin fragrance system, a vial of scented liquid that plugs into the climate control. This E-Class Coupe pampered me, while remaining an engaging driver.

Mercedes-Benz offers the E-Class as a sedan, coupe, convertible and even a wagon. In sedan form, it seats five and, designated E300, comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 241 horsepower. Figuring E-Class Coupe buyers might prefer a more sport-oriented car, Mercedes-Benz sells it as the E400 Coupe, equipped standard with a turbocharged three-liter V6 making 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.

New for the 2018 model year, the E400 Coupe also comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission, complete with paddle shifters. The version I drove came with Mercedes-Benz's 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, adding $2,400 to the price.

With less of a practical focus than the sedan, the E400 Coupe's two fewer doors also mean a rear seat only made for two, as a center console negates a third occupant. Given the pillarless side window opening, I wouldn't regret the loss of passenger space. The E400 Coupe's fluid body lines give it an absolutely gorgeous look.

I knew I was in for a technical treat when, digging into the car set-up menus on the center dashboard screen, I found three different styles for the LCD instrument cluster panel. Classic and Sport gave me traditional and realistic looking virtual gauges, while Progressive showed an integrated tachometer and speedometer along with a driving efficiency coach. My only complaint was that I couldn't program each style to come up when I engaged a particular drive mode.

I've previously written many words criticizing Mercedes-Benz's COMAND system, the acronym standing for Cockpit Management and Data, which encompasses navigation, stereo and connected features. The E400 Coupe shows off a whole new -- and much improved -- interface for COMAND. Doing away with the former hodgepodge of drop-down menus and icons, the new system goes to an easier-to-understand icon format with sidebar menus, all showing on a wide, 12.3 inch LCD.

It remains a non-touchscreen system, relying on a console-mounted dial and touchpad, both of which have some duplicative functions.

The onboard navigation system looks good, with rich graphics on the maps showing terrain and rendered buildings. Destination entry uses a one-box interface where I could enter place names or street addresses, which is nice. However, when the system failed to find a regional park that came up on my Google Maps app, I turned to its online search function, and the car failed to establish a data connection. That may have been a service issue, but I would check that capability out at the dealership before making a purchase.

Bypassing the onboard systems, the E400 Coupe supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. I plugged in my iPhone and found the nontouch interface to work well, after I figured it out. My only complaint with Apple CarPlay integration is that, unless you set it to connect automatically, it takes a number of steps to switch between it and the onboard systems.

The E400 Coupe supports the usual audio inputs, such as USB and Bluetooth, and I was very impressed with the Burmester stereo, with its 13 speakers and 590-watt amp. Surprisingly, I was listening to the base system in the car, as Mercedes-Benz offers an upgrade to what it calls the Burmester High-End 3D Surround system, with 23 speakers, for $5,400.

As if the sounds and scents in the E400 Coupe weren't enough, the ride quality proved very comfortable in three of its four drive modes. Although particularly chunky pavement jarred the ride, most of the time it was smooth sailing. It felt just second to the bigger S-Class, which is the most comfortable car I've experienced in a long time.