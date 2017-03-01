Last year, Mercedes-Benz announced the all-new E-Class sedan. At this year's Detroit Auto Show, it unveiled the E-Class Coupe. Now, the final piece of the E-Class puzzle is in place in Geneva, with the introduction of the E-Class Cabriolet.

The E-Class Cabriolet is a fair bit larger than it used to be. It's 5 inches longer, 2.9 inches wider and 1.4 inches taller. The wheelbase is 4.4 inches longer, too, which should benefit rear-seat passenger legroom.

With the top up, it looks like an E-Class Coupe, but with a fabric top in place of traditional sheet metal. That top comes in four colors -- brown, blue, red or black -- and takes 20 seconds to raise or lower at speeds up to 30 mph. There's a retractable cover in the trunk that tells you where not to place luggage if you plan on dropping the top, and an optional package will move that separator automatically.

The interior is largely the same as the E-Class Coupe, as well. Unique vents rest below a standard 12.3-inch non-touch display that gives the driver access to all manner of infotainment functions. An optional 12.3-inch screen replaces the gauge cluster for a proper dual-screen setup that would make some PC users jealous.

Convertible-specific additions include Airscarf, which puts heating vents in the headrests to keep one's neck toasty. Aircap utilizes two electric wind deflectors in the windshield and behind the rear seats to keep the wind at bay. An optional package adds warmers to the armrests, center console and steering wheel, because one can never be too warm.

The E-Class Cabriolet will launch in just one specification -- E400. All-wheel drive is optional, which is a first for this car. Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, which puts out 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Whether AWD or RWD, power makes its way to the ground via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Air suspension is optional.

If safety is what you're after, the E-Class Cabriolet will deliver. It packs adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, autonomous emergency braking, automatic lane-change assist and active steering assist. It also promises vehicle-to-x connectivity, sending the driver warnings for problems that might be around a corner or behind another obstacle. It's unclear if the V2X system will be present at launch, and exactly where it will work.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet goes on sale in the US in late 2017, and pricing is still to be announced.