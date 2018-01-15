Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,755
Invoice$28,134
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)90.9 in
Length,Overall (in)154.1 in
Height,Overall (in)48.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2381 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters