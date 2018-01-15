2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata

2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,755
  • Invoice
    $28,134

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    90.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    154.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    48.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2381 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.9
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters