Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,270
Invoice$39,996
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechAdaptive Cruise Control, Telematics, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)115.3 in
Length,Overall (in)199.4 in
Height,Overall (in)69 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4361 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD