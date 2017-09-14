2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring AWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,270
  • Invoice
    $39,996

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adaptive Cruise Control, Telematics, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4361 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD