2018 Lincoln MKZ

2018 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Premiere FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,605
  • Invoice
    $33,825

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    40 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3871 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars