Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$35,605
-
Invoice$33,825
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG40 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechKeyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)194.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3871 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars