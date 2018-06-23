2018 Lincoln MKT

2018 Lincoln MKT 3.5L AWD Reserve
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $49,025
  • Invoice
    $46,574

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    207.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4885 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD