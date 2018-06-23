Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$49,025
-
Invoice$46,574
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechHeated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)207.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4885 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD