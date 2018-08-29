Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,355
-
Invoice$31,688
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechKeyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)179.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3823 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.7
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD