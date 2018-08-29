2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC Premiere FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,355
  • Invoice
    $31,688

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3823 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD