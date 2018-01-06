2018 Lexus RX 450h AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $45,695
  • Invoice
    $42,954

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Heated Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation System, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4740 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD