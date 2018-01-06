Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,695
Invoice$42,954
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG30 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechHeated Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation System, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4740 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD