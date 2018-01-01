2018 Lexus RX 350L Premium FWD
Pricing
MSRP
$47,670
Invoice
$44,571
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
22 MPG
Basics
Body
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
Tech
Leather Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Cruise Control,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Lane Departure Warning,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Rear A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats,
Leather Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
3rd Row Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Power Driver Seat,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats
