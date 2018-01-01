2018 Lexus RX 350L Premium FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $47,670
  • Invoice
    $44,571

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD