Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$43,270
Invoice$40,457
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4222 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD