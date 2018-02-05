Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,570
-
Invoice$40,520
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechRemote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)184.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3748 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars