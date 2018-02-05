2018 Lexus RC

2018 Lexus RC 350 RWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,570
  • Invoice
    $40,520

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3748 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars