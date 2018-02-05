Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$38,335
-
Invoice$36,035
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)64.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4180 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD