2018 Lexus LX 570 Two Row 4WD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$85,380
-
Invoice
$78,551
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
15 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Mirror Memory,
Power Folding Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Luggage Rack,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Side Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control,
Rear A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Seat Memory,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Passenger Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Heated Rear Seat(s),
Cooled Rear Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
199.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
73.4 in
Other Details