2018 Lexus LX 570 Two Row 4WD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $85,380
  • Invoice
    $78,551

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Air Suspension, Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    199.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.4 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size