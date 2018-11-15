2018 Lexus IS

2018 Lexus IS 300 F Sport RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $38,210
  • Invoice
    $35,535

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3583 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars