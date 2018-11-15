Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$38,210
Invoice$35,535
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.2 in
Length,Overall (in)184.3 in
Height,Overall (in)56.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3583 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars