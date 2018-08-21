Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$38,950
Invoice$36,485
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111 in
Length,Overall (in)193.3 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3571 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars