The Lamborghini Huracan is a rather beastly supercar as it is. But what happens when Lamborghini turns up the wick? You get the Huracan Performante.

The goal of the Performante is to strike a balance between an excellent road car and a proper track machine. The body relies on both lightweight aluminum, as well as Lamborghini's forged composite, which is a fast-curing carbon fiber derivative. The forged composite bits include the rear bumper, engine cover, spoilers and diffuser. All in, it helps the car shed about 80 pounds.

The interior also features some forged composites in the air vents, shift paddles, door handles and center console. The rest of the Lambo's innards are bedecked in Alcantara suede and leather. The gauge cluster screen features a graphic that tells you how the car's systems are working to improve handling, which doesn't sound distracting at all, and the infotainment system sports Apple CarPlay.

To help the car make the best of every situation, the Huracan Performante sports some active aero parts. There are active flaps in the front spoiler than can create downforce for track driving, or open up for drag reduction during top-speed runs. The rear end's active aero opens flaps under heavy throttle to reduce drag by directing airflow underneath the wing.

Under that forged composite engine cover lies a 640-horsepower, 443-pound-foot, naturally aspirated V10. The engine sports a bronze manifold, and it features updates to the intake, as well as a new set of titanium valves. The exhaust system shed some pounds and dropped the backpressure, and Lamborghini claims it sounds more like a racecar than before.

On paper, the car's numbers are impressive. 62 mph arrives in 2.9 seconds, and it'll slam to a stop from that speed in 102 feet. It weighs just 3,047 pounds. Roll stiffness is up 15 percent, and the suspension is stiffer in the vertical direction by 10 percent. Certain bushings have been stiffened by 50 percent. All that stiffness is great for handling, but a balance must be struck, because not everybody has perfectly paved asphalt roads.

Clearly, Lamborghini's on to something. The Huracan Performante proved its mettle by smashing the Nurburgring lap record for production cars. Owners are bound to dig its on-road prowess when deliveries begin this summer. But they'll have to pay for that performance -- the Huracan Performante starts at $274,390 in the US, which is a good $30,000 more than the standard model.