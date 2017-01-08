Photos
Hot damn, Kia built a slick sport sedan

At the 2011 Frankfurt auto show , we saw the first glimmer of a sportier Kia in the GT concept. Today, the automaker made good on that promise with the 2018 Kia Stinger.

While Kia has always had some pretty sleek designs, it's more of a mass-market manufacturer. It's great at churning out cars that look good and have great value, but offer little excitement behind the wheel. The Stinger changes that up with a fastback-style sedan that's easily the sportiest production car the Korean manufacturer has ever built.

The sporty five-seater will be offered with two drivetrain options. The 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 should put out 255 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Color us excited for the 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V6, though. This hunk of mechanical love should be good for 365 cantering horses and 376 units of twist. Both engines are still under development, but Kia is shooting for a 0-62 mph time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 167 miles per hour in the V6.

2018 Kia Stinger

The rear end looks, dare I say it, a little Italian.

 Kia

Of course, power just ain't no good without handling, and to that end, Kia will offer its first electronically-adjustable suspension. Drivers can choose Personal, Sport, Comfort or Smart modes to dial in the ride and steering feel, throttle mapping and transmission shift points.

No manual will be offered in the Stinger, sadly, but drivers can still sort of row the eight-speed automatic by using the paddle shifters. The company claims the transmission will offer crisp shifts and good fuel economy, but we'll be the judge of that when we get behind the wheel later this year.

The Stinger will be available in either rear-wheel drive with a mechanical limited-slip differential -- yay!-- or all-wheel drive with torque vectoring.

The Stinger will also premiere Kia's new driver attention alert system, which sounds an alarm if the car thinks the driver needs to take a break. Also on hand is forward collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and rear cross-traffic alert. Its adaptive cruise control will bring the car to a complete stop if traffic does the same. A color head-up display shows speed, navigation, audio and cruise control settings, as well as blind spot information.

We have no word on pricing but the 2018 Kia Stinger should be on sale here in the US late this year.

2018 Kia Stinger

Your mother's Optima, this ain't.

 Kia
 

