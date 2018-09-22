Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,100
Invoice$24,104
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechSecurity System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)176.4 in
Height,Overall (in)65.2 in, 64.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3448 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD