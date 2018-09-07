Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$20,400
-
Invoice$19,329
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechCargo Shade, Telematics, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)163 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3163 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.2
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon