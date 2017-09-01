2018 Kia Rio Specs

2018 Kia Rio EX Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,400
  • Invoice
    $17,627
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2714 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.9
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars