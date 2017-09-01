Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,400
Invoice$17,627
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG32 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.6 in
Length,Overall (in)172.6 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2714 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars