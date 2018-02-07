Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,400
Invoice$15,916
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG32 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.6 in
Length,Overall (in)160 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2714 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars