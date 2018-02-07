2018 Kia Rio 5-door

2018 Kia Rio 5-door S Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,400
  • Invoice
    $15,916

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Cargo Shade, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    160 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2714 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.9
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars