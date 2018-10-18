Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,600
Invoice$22,750
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechEngine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3362 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars