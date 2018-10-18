2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima S Auto
  • MSRP
    $23,600
  • Invoice
    $22,750

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3362 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars