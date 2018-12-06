2018 Kia Optima Hybrid

2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Premium Auto
  • MSRP
    $25,995
  • Invoice
    $24,390

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    42 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3486 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars