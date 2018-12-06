Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,995
Invoice$24,390
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG42 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.1 in
Height,Overall (in)57.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3486 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars