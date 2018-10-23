Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$32,000
-
Invoice$30,370
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG43 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioPremium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)171.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3287 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.4
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD