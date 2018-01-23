2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LX FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,900
  • Invoice
    $26,836

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    46 MPG
  • MPGe
    105
  • Battery Range (mi)
    26

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3391 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.4
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD