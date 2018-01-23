2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Pricing
MSRP
$27,900
Invoice
$26,836
Fuel
Plug-In Electric/Gas
MPG
46 MPG
MPGe
105
Battery Range (mi)
26
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Trip Computer
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)
171.5 in
Height,Overall (in)
60.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3391 lbs
Other Details