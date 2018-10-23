Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,650
-
Invoice$22,788
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG49 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)171.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3199 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.4
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD