2018 Kia Cadenza

2018 Kia Cadenza Limited Sedan
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,690
  • Invoice
    $41,320

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    195.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3770 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars