Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$44,690
-
Invoice$41,320
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofDual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Heads-Up Display, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)195.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3770 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars