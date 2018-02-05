2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,995
  • Invoice
    $30,426

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size