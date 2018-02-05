Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,995
-
Invoice$30,426
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
TechKeyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)118.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.5
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size