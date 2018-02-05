2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Pricing
-
MSRP
$40,995
-
Invoice
$39,006
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
118.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
188.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
73.6 in
Other Details