Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,495
-
Invoice$27,060
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)96.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)166.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size