Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,495
Invoice$27,060
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Seat TrimCloth Seats
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)96.8 in
Length,Overall (in)166.8 in
Height,Overall (in)73.6 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size