2018 Jeep Wrangler Specs

2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4x4

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,495
  • Invoice
    $27,060
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    166.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size