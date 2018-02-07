2018 Jeep Wrangler Specs

2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4x4

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,995
  • Invoice
    $35,710
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    166.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size