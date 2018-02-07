Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,995
-
Invoice$35,710
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)96.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)166.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size