Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,645
-
Invoice$32,048
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechSecurity System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)95.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)164.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)72.5 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size