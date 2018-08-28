2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Golden Eagle 4x4
Pricing
-
MSRP
$23,995
-
Invoice
$23,651
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Bluetooth Connection,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Windows
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
95.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
164.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.5 in
Other Details