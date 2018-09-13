Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,390
Invoice$21,444
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)166.6 in
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3166 lbs, 3056 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.7
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD