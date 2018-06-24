2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4x4

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,995
  • Invoice
    $32,819

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Heated Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4625 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD