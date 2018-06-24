2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland 4x4
Pricing
-
MSRP
$32,995
-
Invoice
$32,819
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
21 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Heated Steering Wheel,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Power Liftgate,
Remote Trunk Release,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Remote Engine Start,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Daytime Running Lights,
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
114.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
189.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
69.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4625 lbs
Other Details