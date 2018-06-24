2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x2
  • MSRP
    $38,295
  • Invoice
    $37,025

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4685 lbs, 4978 lbs, 4576 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD