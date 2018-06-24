Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$38,295
Invoice$37,025
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Fog Lamps, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.8 in
Length,Overall (in)189.8 in
Height,Overall (in)69.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4685 lbs, 4978 lbs, 4576 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.6
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD