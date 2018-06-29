Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,090
Invoice$20,865
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechTrip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.8 in
Length,Overall (in)173 in
Height,Overall (in)64.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3184 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD