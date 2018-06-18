2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,295
  • Invoice
    $30,548

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.3 in, 66.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3953 lbs, 4046 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD