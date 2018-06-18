Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,295
Invoice$30,548
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechBluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)182 in
Height,Overall (in)67.3 in, 66.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3953 lbs, 4046 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD