2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,395
  • Invoice
    $24,240

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, HID headlights

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3779 lbs, 3655 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact, Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD