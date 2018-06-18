Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,395
-
Invoice$24,240
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, HID headlights
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3779 lbs, 3655 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact, Full-Size
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD