Andrew Krok mugshot
Andrew Krok

Cars are Andrew's jam, as is strawberry. He started his auto-industry career working as a photographer and social media coordinator for Fluid MotorUnion, a prominent aftermarket parts fabrication garage for late-model European vehicles. That led to a job writing freelance features for "Total 911: The Porsche Magazine." His most recent job prior to CNET was Senior Writer for Web2Carz.com, where he helped tweak and develop the buying-and-selling site's editorial department, which brings us to today. One day, he'll buy the 1988 911 SC of his dreams. One day. See full bio

Light refresh adds new front end, new interior tech

Light refresh adds new front end, new interior tech

This appears to be the year of the very mild midcycle refresh. Jaguar's the latest automaker to only slightly tweak its new offering with the 2018 F-Type.

From the outside, you may not notice much, and to be honest, there isn't much in the way of new equipment. Each model now features its own unique front bumper to better differentiate between them, and all F-Types now sport a set of trick LED headlights.

The inside features a small number of changes, as well. New, slimmer seats promise increased comfort and a weight savings of approximately 16 pounds. The most notable addition, though, is the new Touch Pro infotainment system, which can be seen on other Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and is now standard for all F-Type variants.

2018 Jaguar F-Type adds fresh face,... See full gallery
1 - 6 of 62

And there are still plenty of variants from which to choose. The base F-Type comes with a 3.0-liter V6 good for 340 or 380 horsepower. Opt for the F-Type R and it gains a V8 with 550 horsepower. The 200-plus-mph F-Type SVR remains available, with a 575-horsepower V8. V6 models can be had with a manual, but an automatic is standard for all others.

There's also a new model slotting between the F-Type S and the F-Type R. The F-Type 400 Sport is exclusive to the 2018 model year. The V6's wick is cranked up to 400 horsepower, and it's covered in new badges and a host of yellow and black trim.

2018 Jaguar F-TypeEnlarge Image

No matter how good or bad the new one is, it'll be an improvement over the previous infotainment system.

 Jaguar

Tech is still somewhat limited, but there's a new self-parking feature that can find parallel parking spots on the road and steer into them, with the driver retaining control over the brakes and throttle. It'll also exit the space when it's time to depart. A new ReRun app also combines vehicle data with GoPro camera footage to create a fancy little video that's not unlike Chevrolet's Performance Data Recorder.

The 2018 F-Type goes on sale in the first quarter of this year, but it's unclear if that's just for Europe, or if the release dates are the same around the world.

 

Discuss: 2018 Jaguar F-Type