This appears to be the year of the very mild midcycle refresh. Jaguar's the latest automaker to only slightly tweak its new offering with the 2018 F-Type.

From the outside, you may not notice much, and to be honest, there isn't much in the way of new equipment. Each model now features its own unique front bumper to better differentiate between them, and all F-Types now sport a set of trick LED headlights.

The inside features a small number of changes, as well. New, slimmer seats promise increased comfort and a weight savings of approximately 16 pounds. The most notable addition, though, is the new Touch Pro infotainment system, which can be seen on other Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and is now standard for all F-Type variants.

And there are still plenty of variants from which to choose. The base F-Type comes with a 3.0-liter V6 good for 340 or 380 horsepower. Opt for the F-Type R and it gains a V8 with 550 horsepower. The 200-plus-mph F-Type SVR remains available, with a 575-horsepower V8. V6 models can be had with a manual, but an automatic is standard for all others.

There's also a new model slotting between the F-Type S and the F-Type R. The F-Type 400 Sport is exclusive to the 2018 model year. The V6's wick is cranked up to 400 horsepower, and it's covered in new badges and a host of yellow and black trim.

Tech is still somewhat limited, but there's a new self-parking feature that can find parallel parking spots on the road and steer into them, with the driver retaining control over the brakes and throttle. It'll also exit the space when it's time to depart. A new ReRun app also combines vehicle data with GoPro camera footage to create a fancy little video that's not unlike Chevrolet's Performance Data Recorder.

The 2018 F-Type goes on sale in the first quarter of this year, but it's unclear if that's just for Europe, or if the release dates are the same around the world.