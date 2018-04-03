Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$47,775
-
Invoice$44,908
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3905 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.6
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD