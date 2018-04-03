Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$46,275
Invoice$43,498
Fuel
FuelDiesel Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
TechRemote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.1 in
Length,Overall (in)186.3 in
Height,Overall (in)65 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3913 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD