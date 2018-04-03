2018 Jaguar F-PACE

2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Premium AWD
  • MSRP
    $46,275
  • Invoice
    $43,498

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3913 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD