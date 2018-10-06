Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,100
Invoice$41,943
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.2 in
Length,Overall (in)200.1 in
Height,Overall (in)68.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4527 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD