2018 Infiniti QX60

2018 Infiniti QX60 AWD
    $45,100
  • Invoice
    $41,943

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4527 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD