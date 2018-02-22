2018 Infiniti QX30

2018 Infiniti QX30 Base FWD
  • MSRP
    $36,000
  • Invoice
    $27,854

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3280 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon