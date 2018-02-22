Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$36,000
Invoice$27,854
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)174.2 in
Height,Overall (in)58.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3280 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon