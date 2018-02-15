Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$50,000
-
Invoice$52,452
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG30 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechKeyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)114.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)194.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)59.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4178 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars