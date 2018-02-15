2018 Infiniti Q70

2018 Infiniti Q70 Hybrid LUXE RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $50,000
  • Invoice
    $52,452

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4178 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars