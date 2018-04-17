Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,000
Invoice$40,269
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)184.4 in
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3895 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars